Fayette County Man Leads Police On High Speed Chase Through Two Counties

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through two counties.

According to police, on February 7, 2019, at around 10:30 pm, a 2018 Chevy Trax was taken from a residential home after a domestic dispute. When police initiated blue lights the guy driving, Edd Adkins, took off at a high rate of speed towards Pax. Adkins was traveling on the wrong side of the road with oncoming traffic for most of the duration of being on N. Pax Ave. Adkins then got onto I-64 and headed towards Kanawha County. Speeds reached 100 mph on I-64 and then went through the Mossy tollbooth at 90 mph. Adkins got off on several exits and then continued to get back on I-64.

West Virginia State Police ended up laying spike strips down, and Adkins hit both front tires with the spike strips. The tires deflated and eventually, Adkins stopped the car and got out. Police were able to detain Adkins and transport him to jail.

Adkins is charged with reckless driving, driving revoked, speeding, fleeing with reckless indifference, failure to stop at sign, failure to signal a change in course, driving revoked for DUI. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 5,000 dollar bond.