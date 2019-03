FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayetteville man is dead after he was run over by his truck.

According to State Police, John Sodder 66, of Fayetteville, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at around 11:30. Sodder was driving his 1977 truck while at Alloy Manufacturing in Montgomery, WV. Sodder’s truck caught on fire. Sodder jumped out of the truck, and that is when he was run over by the truck.

He was taken to Montgomery Hospital, where he was declared dead.