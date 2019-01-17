BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Fayette County Man In Jail After Strangling Woman And Threatening To Kill Her
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

Fayette County Man In Jail After Strangling Woman And Threatening To Kill Her

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 17, 2019, 12:30 pm

161
0

SCARBRO, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail after strangling a woman and threatening to kill her.

According to court documents, on January 10, 2019, deputies responded to a report of a possible missing person. Ronnie Robinson allegedly got into an argument with a female and he began to choke her several times until she was about to pass out. Robinson brandished a pistol at her, made threats to kill her, and shot a hole in the floor in the residence.

Robinson is charged with strangulation, brandishing a deadly weapon, domestic battery and wanton endangerment. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.

Previous PostFour McDowell County firefighters arrested after setting buildings on fire
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X