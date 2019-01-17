Fayette County Man In Jail After Strangling Woman And Threatening To Kill Her

SCARBRO, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail after strangling a woman and threatening to kill her.

According to court documents, on January 10, 2019, deputies responded to a report of a possible missing person. Ronnie Robinson allegedly got into an argument with a female and he began to choke her several times until she was about to pass out. Robinson brandished a pistol at her, made threats to kill her, and shot a hole in the floor in the residence.

Robinson is charged with strangulation, brandishing a deadly weapon, domestic battery and wanton endangerment. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.