Fayette County Man Found Guilty On Drug Charges

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 19, 2019, 09:12 am

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that on March 13, 2019, William Oiler was found guilty of delivery of methamphetamine following a one-day trial.

He faces one to five years in prison at his sentencing hearing on April 30, 2019. Evidence at trial showed he sold the drug to a cooperating individual in Smithers on May 3, 2018.

The crime was investigated by members of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth K. Campbell.

