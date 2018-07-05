BREAKING NEWS
Fayette County Man Enters Guilty Plea from 2017 Murder

Terell BaileyBy Jul 05, 2018, 19:01 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One Fayette County man has entered a guilty plea.

Matthew Underwood of Oak Hill pleaded guilty Thursday July, 5th 2018 to the charge of accessory after the fact.

The charge stems from a robbery gone bad during April 2017. The incident lead to the murder of 48-year-old Janet Garrett.

With this guilty plea Underwood faces up to five years in prison he will be sentenced in August.

The trial will begin for 19-year-old Derrick Crouse who is believed to have shot Garret, in the upcoming week.

