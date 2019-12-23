Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayette County man charged for maliciously beating another man over a stolen cellphone

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 23, 2019, 08:52 am

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail after allegedly hitting a man over the head with a flashlight for stealing a cellphone from him.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was dispatched to a home in the Victor area on Sunday, December 22, 2019, for a altercation complaint.

When the deputy arrived he observed a man bleeding everywhere. The victim went to a neighbor’s home for help, covered in blood.

The victim told the deputy that he went to a friends house to pick up another friend, when he walked in the door, Scott Neal came up from behind him and hit him over the head with a flashlight. He asked Neal what his problem was and he continued to hit the victim even more.

When the deputy asked Neal what happened, he said the victim must pay the consequences for stealing a cellphone from him.

Neal is charged with malicious wounding and is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.

