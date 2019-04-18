Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayette County Man Charged After Ramming Another Car With Two Small Children Inside

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 18, 2019, 14:48 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail after he is accused of ramming another car with two small children inside.

According to Police, William Holley was driving a Ford F-150 while chasing a white Toyota RAV 4. Police observed Holley strike the RAV 4 in the rear. Holley told police that his wife was in the RAV 4 with another man. Two small children were in the RAV 4 when Holley hit it. The victim stated that Holley found her in the RAV 4 with another man and began to chase the victim and attempted to run the victim off the road.

Holley is charged with reckless driving, domestic battery and two counts of child neglect with the risk of injury. He is currently in jail.

