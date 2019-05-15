Fayette County Man Arrested On Two Felony Charges Of Sexual Abuse

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Fayette County man is in jail on two felony charges. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Rodney A. Byers, 33 of Glen Jean, was arrested today on two felony charges related to sexual abuse of a child, which was reported on March 23, 2019. Detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation alleging that Byers was involved in the sexual abuse of a child.

The investigating deputies were assisted by the Fayette County Just For Kids Center.