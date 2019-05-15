Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayette County Man Arrested On Two Felony Charges Of Sexual Abuse

Yazmin RodriguezBy May 15, 2019, 11:15 am

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Fayette County man is in jail on two felony charges. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Rodney A. Byers, 33 of Glen Jean, was arrested today on two felony charges related to sexual abuse of a child, which was reported on March 23, 2019. Detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation alleging that Byers was involved in the sexual abuse of a child.

The investigating deputies were assisted by the Fayette County Just For Kids Center.

Byers is facing felony charges of Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree and 1 count of Sexual Abuse by a Parent/Guardian/Custodian/or Person in Position of Trust. He was able to post the $30,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.

