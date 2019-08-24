Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayette County man arrested on drug charges

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 23, 2019

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A 61 year old male has been arrested in Fayette County for dealing narcotics.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, over the last several weeks, the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force has been conducting controlled drug purchases in Fayette as a part of numerous narcotics investigations.

Kenneth Perry 61, of Jodie was arrested today on two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Perry was arraigned and was unable to post the $45,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office and remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

Tyler Barker

