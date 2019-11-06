Fayette County Man Arrested On Charges From Two Different Counties

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Fayette County man has been apprehended on numerous charges from two Counties. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this arrest.

Law Enforcement agencies from Fayette and Kanawha counties have been attempting to apprehend a Kimberly man on numerous criminal charges. He was located and taken into custody this morning in Smithers. 54 year old George “Speedy” Legg was wanted on pending charges from the WVSP, Cedar Grove Police Department, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department as well as WV State Parole Services. Legg is a parole absconder and will not be permitted release on bail at this time.

Tips received from the public were a contributing factor in locating Legg. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department along with the Montgomery Police Department and the Smithers Police Department conducted the apprehension. The charges out of Fayette County are Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm and traffic offenses. This case was filed by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department in August.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.