Fayette County man arrested on alleged murder charges for his girlfriend’s death

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Last night, a Fayette County man was arrested on alleged murder charges for the death of his girlfriend Dawn Grose.

The investigation started back on July 24, 2019, on 470 Bachman Rd. Dawn’s cousin called the police requesting and wellness and welfare check after not seeing her cousin for over a year.

“The house was filthy, cluttered and the remains were found in a room off to the side in a house that was blocked off, it wasn’t used,” said Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

While this is still an ongoing investigation it hasn’t been determined as to why Renick murdered his girlfriend. It has been reported that Grose had sparked a romantic interest with Bickley’s nephew.