Fayette County man arrested in shooting incident

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One man is in custody following a shooting incident in Fayette County.

At about 1:00 am this morning, notification was received that a subject had recieved a gunshot wound in the Gatewood area of Fayette County. Further information indicated that a Justyn Allen of Fayetteville had allegedly discharged a handgun, striking the victim in an extremity. The victim is listed as stable at this time.

Allen is charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment and Malicious Wounding. He was unable to post the $25,000 bond issued by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.