Fayette County Man Arrested For Threatening To Cut Man’s Head Off While Waving Hatchet

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 27, 2018, 14:48 pm

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail after he threatened to cut a man’s head off while waving a hatchet.

On Sunday, June 24, 2018, at around 1:30 pm a Fayette County Deputy responded to Prudence Road in reference to threats being made.  The victim stated that Everett Jo Baker, 37, of Glen Jean, threaten to cut off his head while waving a hatchet.

The victim said that Baker then came into the driveway of the house where the victim was and hit a bicycle tire belonging to the victim until the tire was cut and flattened.

Baker is charged with assault, brandishing a deadly weapon, threatening, and destruction of property.

Barker is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 75,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

