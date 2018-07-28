Fayette County Man Arrested For Strangling And Beating A Woman

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man was arrested for beating and strangling a woman.

Fayette County Deputies were dispatched to a home in Beckwith for a domestic in progress. When deputies arrived on scene they spoke to a neighbor and the victim, who advised that Shawn Pena started to verbally argue and become aggressive towards the woman. The victim stated that Pena began to strike her in the face and body and she tried to leave.

Pena followed the woman to the yard where he began striking her again. Pena attempted to drag her back into the residence but the woman was resisting. Pena then grabbed her hair and started choking her with his hands.

Pena left the residence and the neighbor was able to secure the victim until deputies arrived.

Pena has had a previous conviction for domestic battery in Oak hill back in July of 2015.

Pena is charged with domestic battery and strangulation and is currently out on bond.