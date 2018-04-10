Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Fayette County Man Arrested For Strangling A Woman
CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Fayette County Man Arrested For Strangling A Woman

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 10, 2018, 08:53 am

12
0

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail on felony domestic violence charges.

At about 4:45 pm Monday evening, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Meadow Bridge regarding a trespassing complaint. The male caller advised the Deputy that his wife was trespassing at this residence. Upon checking with the female party, it was determined that she had been physically attacked by the male, including being strangled.

The male party, Robert Lee Brady Jr (35 of Meadow Bridge) was arrested and charged with the felony offense of Strangulation. Brady was also charged with 3rd Offense Domestic Battery. Because he has two prior convictions of Domestic Violence, the Domestic Battery charge is a felony. Brady was unable to post the $7,500 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy M.A. Sifers of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Comments

comments

Previous PostBeckley Police Searching For A Shooter
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: