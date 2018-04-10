Fayette County Man Arrested For Strangling A Woman

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail on felony domestic violence charges.

At about 4:45 pm Monday evening, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Meadow Bridge regarding a trespassing complaint. The male caller advised the Deputy that his wife was trespassing at this residence. Upon checking with the female party, it was determined that she had been physically attacked by the male, including being strangled.

The male party, Robert Lee Brady Jr (35 of Meadow Bridge) was arrested and charged with the felony offense of Strangulation. Brady was also charged with 3rd Offense Domestic Battery. Because he has two prior convictions of Domestic Violence, the Domestic Battery charge is a felony. Brady was unable to post the $7,500 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy M.A. Sifers of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

