MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is in jail facing sexual assault charges.

According to court documents, Lorenzo Claydon, 20, of Oak Hill, was caught with his privates in a girls mouth. The victim was 14-years-old at the time of the incident.

When police asked Clayton if he knew how old the victim was, he admitted the victim was 14.

Claydon is charged with sexual assault in the 3rd-degree and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000.