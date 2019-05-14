Fayette County Man Arrested For Second Time On Drug Charges

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail after the execution of a search warrant in the Gatewood area of Oak Hill.

At 1:30 pm today the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force executed a search warrant with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police. Officers searched a mobile home, located at Shilo Trailer Park in Fayette County. Task force detectives located a large amount of methamphetamines valued over $4,000 and Roxicodone valued over $500 inside of the trailer.

John Kevin England (60) was arrested and charged with the felony offense of possession with the intent to deliver. This is England’s second arrest in four months on drug charges. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail after not being able to post a $40,000 bond set by Fayette County Magistrate Court.

“Every day it becomes more and more apparent what drugs are doing to our County,” says Sheriff Fridley.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. The Drug case remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.