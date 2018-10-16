Fayette County Man Arrested For Pouring Floor Stripper At DOH Garage, Making Terrorist Threats

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County man arrested after he poured 15 gallons of floor stripper onto office floors at the DOH garage and made terroristic threats.

According to a criminal complaint, Oak Hill Police was dispatched to the DOH garage on Main St. in Oak Hill for a destruction of property complaint. When Police arrived the DOH boss said he advised the cleaning guy, Carlos Richmond had poured out 15 gallons of floor stripper on the office floors and down every hallway.

The employees were unable to use the office for the day due to the smell and slipping hazard. The floor stripper caused extensive damage at an estimated cost of 2500 dollars.

Richmond also left an 8-page letter on one of the office doors talking about they shouldn’t have got rid of him and also made threats to harm an employee.

Richmond is charged with destruction of property, willful disruption of a government process, and threats of terrorist acts. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.