BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Fayette County Man Arrested For Kicking An Infant Causing Injury
CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Fayette County Man Arrested For Kicking An Infant Causing Injury

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 30, 2018, 09:13 am

29
0

SMITHERS, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail after kicking an infant causing injury.

Smithers Police say, on July 29, 2018, Destry Barker, 52, of Procious was watching his two-year-old grandson.  The infant was playing on the living room floor and Barker told him to stop something and the infant said, no.   Barker then stood up and kick the infant in the lower back with his good causing injury to his back.

Barker then left the residence and the two-year-old was transported to Montgomery General Hospital.  Barker later texted his daughter and told her he was sorry for kicking the infant.

Barker is charged with child abuse resulting in injury and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under no bond.

Previous PostTwo Arrested For Breaking Into A Home In Oak Hill
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Countdown to the WV State Fair

days
1
0
hours
0
0
minutes
1
8
seconds
2
4
Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives