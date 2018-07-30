Fayette County Man Arrested For Kicking An Infant Causing Injury

SMITHERS, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail after kicking an infant causing injury.

Smithers Police say, on July 29, 2018, Destry Barker, 52, of Procious was watching his two-year-old grandson. The infant was playing on the living room floor and Barker told him to stop something and the infant said, no. Barker then stood up and kick the infant in the lower back with his good causing injury to his back.

Barker then left the residence and the two-year-old was transported to Montgomery General Hospital. Barker later texted his daughter and told her he was sorry for kicking the infant.

Barker is charged with child abuse resulting in injury and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under no bond.