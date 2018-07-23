Fayette County Man Arrested For Hitting A Woman And Obstructing An Officer

POWELTON, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail after he struck a woman and obstructed a Deputy.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Friday, July 20, 2018 at around 5:20 am for a domestic in progress. When deputies arrived on the scene the suspect, Travis Lee Duncan has left with someone and was later pulled over by Montgomery Police Department.

The victim stated that she was holding her baby when Duncan started getting into her face. She handed the baby to the grandma and Duncan started swinging and becoming violent. Deputies noticed a mark on her face that appeared as if she had been punched.

When Duncan was transferred into the deputies car he became very mouth and vocal. Duncan made several inappropriate comments to the deputy and would not listen. The deputy asked Duncan to slide over to behind the passenger seat he said, “make me”. The deputy grabbed a hold of Duncan and attempted to slide him over. When this happened he pulled against me and pulled me on top of him.

Duncan is charged with domestic battery and obstructing an officer. He is being held in the southern Regional Jail under a 5,000 dollar bond.