Fayette County Man Arrested For Head Butting A Firefighter And Busting His Lip

DANESE, WV (WOAY) – A man from Layland, WV of Fayette County, wrecked his vehicle while driving under the influence and headbutting a firefighter.

On Sunday, July 8, 2018, a Fayette County Deputy responded to a single vehicle flipped over a hill, where the driver had left the scene. Once the deputy arrived on the scene, he identified the male subject as John Caldwell Farley Jr, 46, he also noticed what appeared to be alcohol coming from his breath. He noticed Farley’s eyes were bloodshot, watery, and was staggering.

Farley admitted to drinking and driving the vehicle that was involved in the MVA. The Deputy performed multiple sobriety tests, which Farley failed or could not perform. His breath test was a .137.

The Deputy spoke with a firefighter who said he stopped Farley running down the road and that he was running in the roadway in traffic. Farley sat down on the guardrail and then head-butted him busting his lip.

Farley admitted to drinking and wrecking his vehicle. He also stated that he ran down the road and planned to hide if anyone came.

Farley is charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain control, and battery on emergency services personnel.