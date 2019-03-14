Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Fayette County Man Arrested For Dumping Over 400 Pounds Of Litter On Boy Scouts Property
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

Fayette County Man Arrested For Dumping Over 400 Pounds Of Litter On Boy Scouts Property

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 14, 2019, 14:11 pm

40
0

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man was arrested after littering over 400 pounds of litter at the Boy Scouts Association Welcome Center in Mount Hope.

Mount Hope Police Chief tell WOAY that the Raleigh County Litter Control contacted him on February 28th, 2019, about an illegal dump site.  The dump contained household garbage to include, food containers, plastic wrappers, various paper producents, mail, an old mattress, old carpet, and more weighing around 440 pounds.  The Fayette County Day Report Center cleaned it all up.

Evidence showed proof of ownership to a female in Beckley.  The investigation turned up proof that Bradley Eanes had taken fifty dollars from the female to haul the items to the landfill.  Instead of taking the items to the landfill, he dumped them on the ground at the BSA.

Eanes was charged with unlawful dispose of litter. He is currently out on bond.

Previous PostPrinceton High School Placed On Lockdown, Students Relocated After Threat
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X