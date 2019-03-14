Fayette County Man Arrested For Dumping Over 400 Pounds Of Litter On Boy Scouts Property

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man was arrested after littering over 400 pounds of litter at the Boy Scouts Association Welcome Center in Mount Hope.

Mount Hope Police Chief tell WOAY that the Raleigh County Litter Control contacted him on February 28th, 2019, about an illegal dump site. The dump contained household garbage to include, food containers, plastic wrappers, various paper producents, mail, an old mattress, old carpet, and more weighing around 440 pounds. The Fayette County Day Report Center cleaned it all up.

Evidence showed proof of ownership to a female in Beckley. The investigation turned up proof that Bradley Eanes had taken fifty dollars from the female to haul the items to the landfill. Instead of taking the items to the landfill, he dumped them on the ground at the BSA.

Eanes was charged with unlawful dispose of litter. He is currently out on bond.