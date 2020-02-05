Fayette County man arrested for allegedly stealing a Jeep

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man has been arrested after stealing a Jeep in Fayette County.

Nathan Pennington, 32 of Hilltop, was arrested and charged with two counts of grand larceny and felony destruction of property. He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.