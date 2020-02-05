Fayette County man arrested for allegedly stealing a Jeep

By
Tyler Barker
-
Nathan Pennington

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man has been arrested after stealing a Jeep in Fayette County.

Nathan Pennington, 32 of Hilltop, was arrested and charged with two counts of grand larceny and felony destruction of property. He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com