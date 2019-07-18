Fayette County man arrested for allegedly dragging a woman down a set of stairs, threatening to kill her

HICO, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man has been arrested for an escalated domestic incident.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Sunday Road in Hico this morning regarding a physical domestic incident. Deputies found that the alleged suspect, Christopher McCune, 41, of Hico, had dragged the victim down a set of stairs and threatened to kill her and himself. Shortly after this McCune allegedly discharged a rifle in front of the home. He was taken into custody without incident.

McCune was charged with Domestic Battery, Discharging a Firearm Within 500 ft. of a Dwelling, and Domestic Assault. He was arraigned by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy R.M. Fox of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.