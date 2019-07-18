Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Fayette County man arrested for allegedly dragging a woman down a set of stairs, threatening to kill her
CrimeWatch NewsLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Fayette County man arrested for allegedly dragging a woman down a set of stairs, threatening to kill her

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 18, 2019, 15:15 pm

106
0
HICO, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man has been arrested for an escalated domestic incident.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Sunday Road in Hico this morning regarding a physical domestic incident.  Deputies found that the alleged suspect,  Christopher McCune, 41, of Hico, had dragged the victim down a set of stairs and threatened to kill her and himself.  Shortly after this McCune allegedly discharged a rifle in front of the home.  He was taken into custody without incident.

McCune was charged with Domestic Battery, Discharging a Firearm Within 500 ft. of a Dwelling, and Domestic Assault. He was arraigned by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy R.M. Fox of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Previous Post13 people injured in two Nicholas County crashes
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X