Fayette County Man Arrested For Allegations Of Animal Abuse

Yazmin Rodriguez Apr 09, 2019, 09:11 am

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Fayette County man has been arrested on allegations of misdemeanor animal abuse.

The Fayette County’s Sheriff’s Department received information that there was a dog potentially left in an unoccupied home for an extended period of time. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the home located in Adena Village. The dog was located in the residence, living in deplorable conditions. Fayette County Animal Control took custody of the dog at that time.

Henry Wayne Jenkins, 31 of Mount Carbon, was charged with animal cruelty. He was able to post the $1,500 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

