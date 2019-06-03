Fayette County Man Arrested And Charged For Burglary

WHIPPLE, WV (WOAY) – A burglary call sends one to jail in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

On Sunday evening Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress call on Okey L. Patteson road in the Whipple area. When Deputies arrived on scene, they witnessed a subject in the residence who refused to comply with commands. When the Deputies made entry into the home, the suspect jumped out of a window and fled on foot. After a brief chase the subject was apprehended.

Aaron Matheny of Scarbro was charged with Burglary, Possesion of Narcotics, Fleeing an Officer, and Obstructing a Police Officer. His bond was set at $50,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office. He was unable to post the bond and was transported to the Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy T.K. Olson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

