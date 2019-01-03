Fayette County Man Arrested After Woman Suffers Two Gun Shot Wounds

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – One person arrested after a woman suffered two gun shot wounds.

On June of 2018, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department with the aid of the West Virginia State Police, investigated a complaint in the Meadow Bridge area involving a woman who had suffered two non-life threatening gun shot wounds. At the time it was reported that the alleged victim was not being fully cooperative.

During the course of the investigation, the victim has come forward with more accurate details of the incident. The male party who was with her at the time, Larry J. Nelson Jr. (41 of Meadow Bridge) has been charged with two felony counts of Malicious Wounding and two felony counts of Wanton Endangerment. He was arrested on these warrants in Lincoln County where no bond was issued.

This incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.