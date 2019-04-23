Fayette County Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill Everyone In His Home, Including Two Kids

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – A domestic dispute that turned violent last night in Ansted lands one in jail. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

At approximately 11:30 PM last night Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Ansted regarding a domestic incident. The Fayette County 911 Center advised responding units that the suspect was threatening “suicide by cop” while they were en route. Deputies arriving on scene found the reported suspect in the front yard reaching in his waistband and verbally stating he had a gun. They were able to detain the subject before any further violence could take place.

During the domestic incident, the suspect Hallie Jo Seth Hanshaw (19 of Ansted), allegedly threatened to kill everyone in the home, brandished a knife, held the knife to his own throat, broke numerous items in the house, struck the homeowner and exposed two juveniles to his actions. Hanshaw also reportedly broke a mirror over the foot of the homeowner, causing an injury that required medical attention.

Hanshaw was charged with two counts of Domestic Battery, two felony counts of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, one felony count of Malicious Wounding, Brandishing a Deadly Weapon and Destruction of Property. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.W. Pierson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge