Fayette County man arrested after striking a resident with a metal pipe, spitting on people

KIMBERLY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail facing serious domestic violence related allegations.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says, on October 9th, 2019, Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department executed arrests warrants on 36-year-old Triston R. McNabb of Kimberly stemming from a domestic incident that had occurred on September 22nd. McNabb is accused of kicking in the door to a family member’s home, striking a resident with a metal pipe as well as threatening and spitting on other people. Following his apprehension, he was transported to MOCC/J to await arraignment. McNabb has been charged with the felony crime of Malicious Wounding, 2 counts of Domestic Battery and 2 counts of Domestic Assault, and 1 count of Destruction of Property.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.