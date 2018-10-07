BREAKING NEWS
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

Fayette County man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 07, 2018, 15:46 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Fayette County man is in jail following a pursuit last night and charges from an incident last week.

 

Last night, law enforcement officers in Kanawha County pursued a Hico man in a reported stolen vehicle, ultimately apprehending him in Falls View.

 

He is being charged in Kanawha County for charges related to this pursuit.

 

The suspect, Kristen Richard Flint was wanted on numerous charges stemming from a series of incidents that occurred on Dotson Ridge Road in Hico last Thursday night.

 

Flint is accused of battering family members, assaulting his girlfriend causing serious injuries, discharging a firearm in the home, and other related offenses.

 

Flint fled the residence upon law enforcement arrival. Family and neighbors were evacuated temporarily from nearby homes until it was established that Flint was no longer in the area.

 

Fayette County charges include Wanton Endangerment, Domestic Battery, Stangulation, Brandishing a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Assault. He was also charged with Joyriding after he had taken the girlfriend’s vehicle sometime Friday morning. He has been remanded to the South Central Regional Jail.

 

He has been issued a $10,000 bond in both Fayette and Kanawha Counties each.

 

Daniella Hankey

X