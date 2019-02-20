Fayette County Man Arrested After Stealing Copper From Oak Hill High School

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail after allegedly stealing copper from Oak Hill High School.

According to court documents, a project manager at Oak Hill High School advised police that copper pipe had been stolen. Two contractors told police that 360 feet of 3/4 copper pipe were removed at a value at around 1,200 dollars. Another contractor said that 200 feet of 2/4 stolen, 80 feet of 1-inch pipe, and one 10 foot stick and 2 and a half inch pipe were stolen.

Police contacted nearby recycling companies in Fayette and Raleigh Counties. Barkers Junk Yard in Mabscott advised that someone brought in copper piping. Video surveillance revealed the suspects.

Both Josh Elam and Katherine Elmore were on surveillance bringing in the copper.

Elam is charged with grand larceny and conspiracy. Elam is in the southern regional jail under a 15,000 dollar bond.