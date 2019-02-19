Fayette County Man Arrested After Pointing Gun And Threatening To Shoot Up Market

SCARBRO, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail on domestic allegations. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Arrests warrants were served on Danny Lee Kincaid, 35 of Scarbro, on Monday evening for allegations stemming from a domestic incident. The victim alleges that Mr. Kincaid had kept her in their vehicle for several hours while pointing a firearm at her and himself as well. The complainant also alleges that Kincaid made threats to shoot up the Scarbro market.

Kincaid was arrested on a felony count of Terroristic Threats, as well as misdemeanor counts of Brandishing a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Assault. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy B.K. Fernandez of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.