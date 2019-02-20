Fayette County Man Arrested After Letting Son Smoke Meth And Sending Porn To His Phone

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County Man is in jail facing child abuse charges. The father allegedly provided marijuana and meth to his son to smoke and sent porn to the child’s phone.

According to court documents, On Thursday, January 17, 2019, at around 9:15 am a complaint was filed by a Principal at a local high school in regards to a juvenile having child porn on their cell phone. A meeting with Child Protective Services was held, and it was disclosed that the juvenile has been using marijuana and methamphetamine. The child told officials that the drugs he used were provided to him by his father.

The child was sent to his father’s home because he was allegedly using drugs and kept running away from his mother’s home. The son was living with his grandmother. The father, Steven Hawver threatened to burn down the grandmother’s house with her in it. The child went on to say that drug use occurs a lot. The child went into detail on how they would smoke methamphetamine.

The photos recovered on the cell phone were of several teenage girls nude, and all were under the age of eighteen.

The father, Steven Hawver, told detectives that he had shared meth with his son on several occasions. Hawver sent his son nude photographs of women through Facebook Messenger.

Hawver is charged with two counts of gross child neglect creating the risk of serious bodily injury or death. He is in jail on a 10,000 dollar bond.