Fayette County Man Arrested After Getting Into Altercation With Deputies

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man has been arrested after an altercation with deputies in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Deputies were dispatched to a domestic complaint on Corliss Road early Saturday morning in the Hilton Village area of Fayette County. Once on scene, deputies found that the suspect, Chad O. Aldridge (30 of Hilton Village), was in possession of firearms despite being a prohibited person.

When deputies attempted to place Aldridge in custody, an altercation ensued. At one point he was able to break free from the deputies and grab a rifle. He was subdued before being able to use the weapon.

Aldridge was charged with 5 counts of Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms, 3 counts of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, 3 counts of Brandishing a Deadly Weapon and 3 counts of Obstruction. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail. His bond was set at $50,000.00 by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy A.M. Murray of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.