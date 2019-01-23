Fayette County Man Arrested After Drugs Were Exposed To Three Children

SMITHERS, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail on drug and child endangerment charges.

On Tuesday night, detectives with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in Smithers. The search warrant was obtained after multiple controlled purchases of narcotics were made from the resident at this location. During the course of the investigation, it was also determined that narcotics sales from this home exposed three children directly to the dangers associated with this type of activity. Child Protective Services were notified as a result.

George Brockman Sr, age 61 of Smithers, was arrested on two felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, three felony counts of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury and one felony count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He was transported to Mount Olive Correctional Complex and Jail. His bond was set at $50,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.