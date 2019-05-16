Fayette County Man Arrested After Beating A Man With A Baseball Bat

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail on a felony charge.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, Levi Seth Kenton Sizemore, (23) of Danese, was arrested today on one felony charge related to beating a man with a baseball bat, which was reported on April 21, 2019.

Sizemore is facing a felony charge of Unlawful Wounding. He was unable to post the $7,500 cash bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office and remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Corporal R.D. Stephens of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.