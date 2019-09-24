Fayette County man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, Jedidiah McMahon, 33 of Gauley Bridge, was arrested this afternoon by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department on warrants obtained alleging a sexual assault incident. The Sheriff’s Department received a complaint on September 19th of a juvenile minor that had been sexually assaulted in the Scrabble Creek area of Gauley Bridge.

At the conclusion of the investigation, warrants were obtained on McMahon for the felony offenses of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, and Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person of Trust With a Child. McMahon was able to post the $30,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.