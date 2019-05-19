Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayette County Man Accused of Beating Girlfriend
Fayette County Man Accused of Beating Girlfriend

Terell BaileyBy May 19, 2019, 17:25 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail on a felony charge.

Derek Michael Snead,28, of Meadow Bridge was arrested Saturday evening on one felony charge of Malicious Wounding, related to a domestic situation, where he allegedly beat and held his girlfriend against her will, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Snead is also facing Domestic Battery and Unlawful Restraint charges, both misdemeanors. 

Snead was then arrested, processed and arraigned at the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office, where he was unable to post $10,000 bond and he was remanded to Southern Regional Jail.

