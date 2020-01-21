Fayette County looking to become a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Commission plans to pass the Medical Cannabis Act tomorrow in a special session, but that’s not all they’re taking up. The county is also looking into becoming a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

With what’s been happening in Virginia in terms of projected gun legislation and rallies, Fayette County Commission President Denise Scalph says becoming a sanctuary cannot wait for the meeting at the end of the month, which is why a resolution was tacked on to Wednesday’s special session.

“We’re at the forefront of this along with Putnam County and that the other counties in West Virginia will follow suit and send that same message that we would like those constitutional rights protected for our citizens,” Scalph said.

Sheriff Mike Fridley has helped with this process working on the draft of the resolution, something he says he’s passionate about.

“If you are a lawful citizen, you have the right to bear arms. Period,” Sheriff Fridley said. “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people. We have great people in this county. We have great people in this state and again, like I said, this is just to show it’s good faith of the county commission to do something saying ‘Hey, we believe in the constitutional rights of our citizens of our county.’”

What the resolution will do is serve as a message and symbol for where this county stands on gun rights.

Despite what could happen in Virginia, Kenny Hayes who works at Bare Arms Gun & Pawn in Mt. Hope thinks the gun culture here is stronger which is why he is not worried, but he is still concerned about elected officials making the calls.

“There’s a lot of things that’s transpired in West Virginia that I never thought I would see,” Hayes said. “But am I worried? No. Does it sadden me sometimes? It does. I think our legislators ought to legislate based upon the needs of the people and not for special interest groups.”

The special session will take place at the county commission at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.