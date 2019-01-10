Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayette County January 2019 Grand Jury Indictments

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 10, 2019, 11:28 am

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Here is a list of indictments for Fayette County. Charges stem from sexual abuse, death of a child by a parent, child abuse, possession of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, attempted murder, and more. Check below for the full list.

Judge Ewing's January 2019 Arraignment List
 Judge Blake's January 2019 Arraignment List
Tyler Barker

