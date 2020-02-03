Fayette County hopeful for grant money to make county pool upgrades

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Resource Coordinator’s Office is currently looking into securing grants to improve the Fayette County Pool.

The resource coordinator’s office as well as those with the Fayette County Park want to upgrade the pump, upgrade the shower house and upgrade the deck.

Resource Coordinator Gabriel Peña knows this will be an expensive venture, which is why he is hoping to get a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to help offset the cost.

“The county park, in general, is a huge resource,” Peña said. “It’s a huge asset for the county, and we want to do everything we can to increase access and increase use, and we know that a big draw for the park is the pool.”

Peña expects the park to begin taking bids soon for the project, so they can fully assess the cost.