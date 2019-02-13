Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayette County Health Department Will Offer Free Naloxone Training

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 13, 2019, 13:54 pm

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – In Fayette County community members can receive lessons on Narcan by using free opioid overdose reversal kits.

Free Naloxone training will be offered at the Fayette County Health Department starting on February 21st. The training will be held on every Thursday at 5:30 in the evening at the Health Department in Fayetteville.

Cliff Massey, Harm Reduction Coordinator, says Naloxone education and training are recommended for anyone who may be in the position to save a life with the drug

“There’s a lot things involved with this that a normal person would not know everything from it’s still important to call 911 when you encounter someone that has overdosed or believe overdose also fact to knowing fact that you are cover by calling 911 by the Good Samaritan Act there’s a lot of important ins and outs what you need to know about Naloxone,” says Massey.

Naloxone is a life-saving medication used to reverse the effects of opioids in response to an overdose.

Anyone who wants to attend the training must call the Fayette County Health Department, so they will know how many people plan on attending.

