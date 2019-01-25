Fayette County Health Department Launches New Quick Response Team

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Health Department launches a new program, “Fayette County Quick Response Team.”

It is a brand new approach to tackling the opioid crisis in our area. The team includes officers with the police, deputies, paramedics, outreach workers, counselors from local hospitals and health agencies. The team is made up of about a dozen people. They get a list of names of everyone who overdosed the days prior, they find those people, and the first responders bring an outreach worker with them. They offer help, treatment, and literature.

Teri Harlen with Fayette County Health Department says the goal of the Quick Response Team goal is to pinpoint the people in our community who have overdosed and get them help.

“This team will supply the support that we have been lacking. We have a lot of great agencies that work together, but this particular team will be the focus. They will be able to supply these clients with support and get them the help they need,” said Teri Harlan

We will continue to follow the process of this new organization.