FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Health Department will be closed today, Friday, November 1, 2019, due to no power.
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Fayette County Health Department closed due to no power
By Tyler BarkerNov 01, 2019, 08:46 am8
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com