Fayette County Handle With Care Team Wins Award

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Sheriff Mike Fridley is proud to announce that the Fayette County Handle with Care team was recently selected to receive an award from the West Virginia Center for Children’s Justice, at the annual Handle with Care conference held in Charleston.

Fayette County, along with four other recipients from around the state were presented an award titled the Extra Mile Award, for going above and beyond the call of duty, when working in the field of child maltreatment. The Handle with Care program was implemented in Fayette County in February 2018. It is designed to link law enforcement and school systems in an effort to help our children through difficult situations they may encounter.

This is a relatively new program to Fayette County, but it is already showing positive results. Sheriff Fridley reminds the public they can always report incidents where a child may be exposed to dangerous situations.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department can be contacted at 304-574-3590 or through our department Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department”, you can also give anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia by calling 304-255-STOP (7867).