Fayette County Grand Jury returns indictments to over 40 people

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 12, 2019, 08:12 am

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A grand jury in has returned indictments on 42 people in Fayette County.

The charges range from child neglect, delievery of a controlled substance, burglary, escape, and more.

Here is the full list of those indicted and there charges:

Judge Blake's September 2019 Arraignment List 1
 Judge Ewing's September 2019 Arraignment List 1
Tyler Barker

