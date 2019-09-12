CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Fayette County Grand Jury returns indictments to over 40 people
By Tyler BarkerSep 12, 2019, 08:12 am
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A grand jury in has returned indictments on 42 people in Fayette County.
The charges range from child neglect, delievery of a controlled substance, burglary, escape, and more.
Here is the full list of those indicted and there charges:
