Fayette County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 78 People For Drugs And Murder

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces today that the Fayette County Grand Jury has returned indictments against seventy-eight people. Of those seventy-eight people, thirty individuals will face charges for drug trafficking.

The majority of the drug cases this term result from a joint Federal and State investigation called “Operation Mountaineer Highway” that shut down a multi-state drug organization that had been operating out of the Oak Hill area for at least three years. Between May and July 2018, large quantities of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and oxycodone were seized during the course of the joint investigation.

The Grand Jury also has indicted Charles E. Gill and Brian S. Willis for the 2016 murder of Steven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters and arson of their home on Willis Branch Road in Victor. The Grand Jury found that Gill and Willis conspired with Everett E. Gill to commit these crimes.

Later this month, all individuals indicted by the Grand Jury will be arraigned in Fayette County Circuit Court, and trial dates will be set at that time. All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.