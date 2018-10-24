Fayette County Employees Recognized For Their Service Against Domestic Violence

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – October is domestic violence awareness month and two Fayette County employees were recognized for their service against Domestic Violence.

Corporal W.S. Casey with the Sheriff’s Department and Assistant Prosecutor Jeff Mauzy with the prosecuting attorney’s office were honored during a special ceremony today. The recognition comes from the Women’s Resource Center for their work with those involved in domestic violence situations. The Women’s Resource Center also gifted them with the Incite Hope Award.

“It’s a great honor, these people from the women’s resource center that presented the award, do fantastic and important work of victims of domestic violence every day,” said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery Mauzy.

“To me, it was a great honor to get the award. The fight against domestic violence like Mr. Mauzy said goes anywhere from children all the way up to older adults,” said Corporal Walter Casey with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have been a victim of domestic violence and need to talk, you can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department or the Women’s Resource Center.