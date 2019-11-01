Fayette County Deputies will start growing their beards for a good cause

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Starting Friday, November 1, 2019, Sheriff Mike Fridley and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department will be participating in the No Shave November fundraiser.

Each Deputy must donate a pre-determined amount of money in order to grow beards through the month of November.

This year the total sum of money collected will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

During the month of November, the McDonald’s customers at the Fayetteville location can vote on their favorite deputy by making a donation, and the owner of the Fayetteville McDonald’s, Chris Kiliany, will match his customers’ donations up to $500.

An entry box will be in the store’s lobby for customers to fill out their donation envelope with their favorite deputy. McDonald’s encourages its customers to have fun and participate in this worthy cause for the children from our area receiving assistance from RMHC of Southern WV.

On December 1, 2019, deputies will return to the no beard policy.