Fayette County deputies searching for missing Beckley woman, who is a veteran

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is currently attempting to aid a Beckley family locate a missing loved one.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says, today, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a missing person from the Beckley area who had possibly been spotted on Legends Highway in Glen Jean yesterday.

The family advised that she is usually in her burgundy 2012 Honda Civic (tag: 72Y 613), but was not with it at the time of the potential spotting. The subject, 37 year old Alexis Parker, was last seen wearing a pink jacket and black pants. Parker is 5’7″ tall and weighs 135 pounds and is a U.S. Air Force veteran.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy Jacob Massile of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.